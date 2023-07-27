Donate
Hamun Lake’s Drying Threatens Environmental Catastrophe, Iranian Official Warns
Communities around the Hamun wetlands, photographed here on Feb. 17, 2018, rely on the Helmand River, but water is becoming scarce on both sides of the Iran-Afghanistan border. (Solmaz Daryani/Creative Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
Mojtaba Zoljoudi
environmental disaster
Afghanistan
Hamun Lake
wetlands

Steven Ganot
07/27/2023

Iran’s Hamun Lake and wetlands, crucial environmental resources near the border with Afghanistan, face an imminent threat of total desiccation, cautioned Mojtaba Zoljoudi, the deputy for the marine environment and wetlands at the Iranian Department of Environment, on Wednesday. This could trigger an “environmental and humanitarian disaster,” he warned.

Zoljoudi urged Afghan environmental officials and the international community to help revive these ecosystems, disregarding political disputes. The survival of the lake relies on floodwaters from upstream rivers in Afghanistan, but Zoljoudi identified a series of issues, including a change in the Helmand River’s route and extensive dam construction on the Farah River, that have depleted the lake.

Sandstorms, exacerbated by the drying lake, have caused numerous health issues in the Sistan and Baluchestan provinces, even affecting parts of Afghanistan.

Iran has repeatedly requested that the Taliban government uphold a 1973 water-sharing agreement and allow 820 million cubic meters of water annually from the Helmand River. Although the Taliban claim commitment to the treaty, the crisis persists.

