Iranian President Affirms ‘Strategic’ Ties With Latin American Nations Amid US Sanctions

In a statement released on Monday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi affirmed Iran’s strategic relationships with Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba, referring to these nations as “independent” Latin American states.

Raisi, who made these remarks before embarking on a five-day visit to the three Latin American countries, said these nations align with Iran’s opposition to global hegemony and unilateralism. He further stressed Iran’s amicable relations with these countries over the past years, particularly in the energy sector.

Raisi also proposed further cooperation through exporting technical and engineering services from Iran. This announcement comes amid ongoing sanctions imposed on Iran and these three Latin American countries by the US.

The strategic partnership may be seen as an effort to counter the effects of US sanctions, indicating Iran’s attempts to consolidate alliances and expand relations in the face of increasing international pressure.