Iranian President Raisi Visits Syria To Boost Cooperation Between Allies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus on Wednesday to strengthen cooperation between the two allied nations. Iran has been a key supporter of Assad’s government since the Syrian civil war began in 2011, providing military advisors and Iran-backed fighters from across the Middle East.

During a two-day visit, Raisi called for reconstruction efforts and the return of refugees who fled the country. Raisi is accompanied by a high-ranking political and economic delegation and is expected to visit significant Shiite Islam holy sites and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Raisi’s visit follows recent diplomatic overtures to Syria by Arab countries such as Egypt and Saudi Arabia. In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia, a primary supporter of Syrian opposition fighters, agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies after seven years of tensions. The reconciliation could positively affect regional states, including Syria, where Iran and Saudi Arabia previously fought proxy wars.

Iran’s military presence in Syria has been a major concern for Israel, which has conducted hundreds of strikes on targets in government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years.