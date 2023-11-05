Iranian President to Norwegian PM: US Support for Israel To Blame for Hamas Conflict

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi strongly criticized the United States for providing military support to Israel in the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which, the Hamas-led government in the coastal enclave says, has resulted in nearly 9,500 Palestinian deaths. During a phone conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Raisi labeled the civilian casualties, especially children, as a “flagrant instance of crime against humanity.”

The discussion, as reported by the Iranian presidential office, revolved around the necessity to halt the conflict and ease the blockade to facilitate humanitarian aid. Raisi argued that the US and certain European nations exhibit double standards and complicity through their silence and arms support to Israel.

Prime Minister Støre underscored the urgency to cease the violence and noted the potential for Norway and Iran to engage diplomatically in seeking a resolution.

The current Israel-Hamas hostilities have seen nearly 1,450 Israeli deaths, largely due to the October 7 Hamas massacres in Israeli towns and villages near the Gaza border, which sparked the prolonged conflict.