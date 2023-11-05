The Media Line
Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.

Help Fight The Battle
of Misinformation
Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iranian President to Norwegian PM: US Support for Israel To Blame for Hamas Conflict
Mideast Daily News
Ebrahim Raisi
Gaza conflict
US arms support
Humanitarian Aid
Israel-Hamas
Norway

Iranian President to Norwegian PM: US Support for Israel To Blame for Hamas Conflict

Steven Ganot
11/05/2023

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi strongly criticized the United States for providing military support to Israel in the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which, the Hamas-led government in the coastal enclave says, has resulted in nearly 9,500 Palestinian deaths. During a phone conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Raisi labeled the civilian casualties, especially children, as a “flagrant instance of crime against humanity.”

The discussion, as reported by the Iranian presidential office, revolved around the necessity to halt the conflict and ease the blockade to facilitate humanitarian aid. Raisi argued that the US and certain European nations exhibit double standards and complicity through their silence and arms support to Israel.

Prime Minister Støre underscored the urgency to cease the violence and noted the potential for Norway and Iran to engage diplomatically in seeking a resolution.

The current Israel-Hamas hostilities have seen nearly 1,450 Israeli deaths, largely due to the October 7 Hamas massacres in Israeli towns and villages near the Gaza border, which sparked the prolonged conflict.

The Media Line
Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.

Help Fight The Battle
of Misinformation
Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Sign Up for Mideast Daily News
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Sign Up for Mideast Daily News
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.