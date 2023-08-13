Iranian Space Agency Points to Worrying Decline in Caspian Sea Levels

The Iranian Space Agency (ISA) has raised concerns about the declining water level of the Caspian Sea, especially over the last two years. Recent ISA satellite imagery revealed that the northern part of the Caspian Sea has witnessed a noticeable coastline expansion due to the drop in its water content. ISA spokesman Hossein Dalirian emphasized the severity of the situation, forecasting potential environmental ramifications for the bordering nations.

Mojtaba Zoljoudi, an Iranian environmental official, commented on Friday that the sea’s ecological balance has seen natural variances over time. Still, the Caspian Sea’s water level has faced an unusually extended decline period in the last 20 years. As of March 2023, the water level has plummeted by 26 centimeters in a year and approximately 2 meters since 1996.

The sea’s current state marks its lowest water level in three decades. The diminishing water flow from the Volga River, along with other environmental factors, is primarily to blame. The Caspian Sea’s coasts are bordered by five countries: Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan.