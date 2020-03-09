Iran’s Coronavirus Outbreak Spiraling Out of Control

As of Sunday night, the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus had killed over 200 people in Iran, including at least 49 during a 24-hour period this weekend. Over 6,500 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the Islamic Republic, which is the epicenter of the outbreak in the Middle East and whose government has been accused of initially covering up the severity of the health crisis. While Iranian authorities have now moved shut down many public places, while recommending that citizens remain at home, analysts continue to believe that Tehran is under-reporting the actual number of infections in the country. This comes as Iran Air announced the suspension of all flights to Europe, a move that will further strain an economy already reeling from US economic sanctions and, now, the introduction by regional countries of restrictions aimed at limiting direct interactions with Iranians. Meanwhile, Saudi authorities have cordoned off the entire Shi’ite-majority eastern Qatif region in a bid to contain the spread of the virus in the kingdom. At least 11 Saudis have contracted COVID-19, with most, if not all of them being travelers that returned home after religious pilgrimages to Iran. Overall, some 7,000 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in the Middle East.