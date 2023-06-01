Iran’s Enriched Uranium Stockpile Surpasses Accord Limits, UN Watchdog Reports

The United Nations nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in a confidential report, revealed that Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium has risen significantly in recent months, far exceeding the limits outlined in the 2015 nuclear accord. The agency estimates Iran’s total enriched uranium to be around 4,744.5 kilograms (10,460 pounds), over 23 times the deal’s cap of 202.8 kilograms.

Moreover, Iran continues enriching uranium to levels higher than the 3.67% limit set in the agreement. The stockpile enriched up to 20% stands at 470.9 kilograms—a 36.2 kg increase since February—while uranium enriched up to 60% measures 114.1 kilograms, marking an increase of 26.6 kg. A 90% enrichment level is necessary for use in a nuclear weapon.

Enriching uranium involves increasing the concentration of U-235 isotopes, the fissile isotope used in nuclear reactors and weapons. The process of getting from natural uranium (which contains around 0.7% of the U-235 isotope) to 20% enriched uranium is the most technically challenging and energy-intensive part. Once a level of 20% enriched uranium is achieved, the path to 60% or even 90% (weapons-grade) is significantly less technically demanding. Therefore, a country that has managed to enrich uranium to 20% has already demonstrated a significant part of the technical capacity needed to produce weapons-grade uranium. Uranium enriched to 20% is said to be about 90% of the way to weapons-grade in terms of the work required, while uranium enriched to 60% is roughly 98% of the way there.

The IAEA reported some positive progress, noting that Iran has permitted the reinstallation of monitoring equipment at two of its declared enrichment facilities. Yet, the agency awaits further engagement from Iran to address the full installation of surveillance tools, data access, and recording gaps.

In a second confidential report, the IAEA decided to close the case regarding nuclear material at an undisclosed site, after receiving a plausible explanation from Iran. The watchdog reports no additional queries concerning this site in Marivan, Abedeh county, which is the first to be addressed under a work plan agreed upon by Iran and the IAEA in March.