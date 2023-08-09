Donate
Iran’s Foreign Minister Highlights Country’s Potential as Strong BRICS Ally
Iran’s Foreign Minister Highlights Country’s Potential as Strong BRICS Ally

Steven Ganot
08/09/2023

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian emphasized Iran’s potential as a significant partner for the BRICS nations on Tuesday during a conference held in Tehran titled “Iran and BRICS: Prospects for Partnership and Cooperation.” BRICS is an acronym for five major emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Amir-Abdollahian lauded the strengthening of political and economic ties between Iran and the BRICS countries and emphasized the significance of fostering economic relations among them. Noting Iran’s strategic assets, such as its geographical position, vast energy reserves, efficient transportation and transit network, and a young skilled workforce backed by modern scientific achievements, he described the Islamic Republic as a “reliable and influential” collaborator in both bilateral and multilateral spheres. The foreign minister also referenced a letter from June expressing Iran’s intent to join the BRICS coalition, mentioning that collaboration in sectors like energy and transportation had already been initiated.

