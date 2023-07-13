Iran’s President Criticizes Western LGBT Rights Support During Rare African Tour

On a visit to Africa, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi condemned Western nations’ acceptance of homosexuality, calling it one of the “dirtiest” chapters of human history. Speaking in Uganda, a country recently internationally criticized for its anti-gay law stipulating the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality,” Raisi, after a private meeting with Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, stated that this issue and the “strong attacks by the West against the establishment of families and against the culture of the nations” could be a basis for collaboration between Iran and Uganda.

The tour marks the first African visit by an Iranian leader in over a decade, as Iran, facing heavy US sanctions, seeks global partnerships. Alongside Uganda, Raisi is also visiting Zimbabwe and Kenya. In Kenya, Raisi termed Africa a “continent of opportunities” and a potential market for Iranian goods, while President William Ruto called Iran a “critical strategic partner.”

Raisi’s visit aims to enhance economic diplomacy, diversify export destinations, and reinforce political ties with friendly countries. This visit follows Raisi’s first Latin American tour last month, amid an escalating dispute with Western nations over Iran’s nuclear program.