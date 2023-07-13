Donate
Iran’s President Criticizes Western LGBT Rights Support During Rare African Tour
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (L) is welcomed with an official ceremony by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni (R) in Kampala, Uganda, July 12, 2023. (Iranian Presidency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
Ebrahim Raisi
Uganda
Western nations
LGBT+ rights

Steven Ganot
07/13/2023

On a visit to Africa, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi condemned Western nations’ acceptance of homosexuality, calling it one of the “dirtiest” chapters of human history. Speaking in Uganda, a country recently internationally criticized for its anti-gay law stipulating the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality,” Raisi, after a private meeting with Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, stated that this issue and the “strong attacks by the West against the establishment of families and against the culture of the nations” could be a basis for collaboration between Iran and Uganda.

The tour marks the first African visit by an Iranian leader in over a decade, as Iran, facing heavy US sanctions, seeks global partnerships. Alongside Uganda, Raisi is also visiting Zimbabwe and Kenya. In Kenya, Raisi termed Africa a “continent of opportunities” and a potential market for Iranian goods, while President William Ruto called Iran a “critical strategic partner.”

Raisi’s visit aims to enhance economic diplomacy, diversify export destinations, and reinforce political ties with friendly countries. This visit follows Raisi’s first Latin American tour last month, amid an escalating dispute with Western nations over Iran’s nuclear program.

