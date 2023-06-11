Iran’s Raisi, France’s Macron Discuss Bilateral Relations, Nuclear Deal, Ukraine Crisis

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and his French counterpart, President Emmanuel Macron, held a 90-minute phone conversation on Saturday to discuss the potential for expanding bilateral relations and recent regional developments, according to a statement on Raisi’s official website. Among the topics was the ongoing negotiation on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal and the lifting of sanctions on Iran.

Raisi expressed concern over certain European nations falling victim to what he called “misinformation” from anti-Iran “terrorist, separatist and hostile” groups in the aftermath of recent riots triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. The Iranian president underscored the importance of respecting Iran’s national sovereignty and avoiding meddling in its internal affairs.

With regard to the nuclear deal, Raisi affirmed Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency and urged other parties to avoid politicizing the issue.

Both presidents also addressed the Ukraine conflict, with Raisi asserting Iran’s firm stance against the war and its commitment to diplomatic solutions. Macron, in turn, emphasized Iran’s vital role in resolving the crisis and urged continued discussions to enhance bilateral exchanges.