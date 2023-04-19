Iran’s Supreme Leader Rejects Calls for Popular Referendums on State Policies

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of holding popular referendums on state policies. This comes after Iran faced calls for a referendum on the Islamic Republic itself during anti-government protests last year, and a moderate former president suggested holding votes to decide major policies as a way of reducing divisions.

During a meeting with university students, Khamenei rejected the idea, saying, “Where in the world is this done? Is it possible to hold a referendum for various issues of the country? For any single issue, the country would be engaged in debate and arguments and polarization for six months, so that a referendum can be held on that issue.”

Iran holds regular presidential and parliamentary elections overseen by clerical bodies that vet candidates, and a referendum is only possible if two-thirds of parliament votes for it and a 12-member constitutional body approves.

Last year, Iran saw months of nationwide anti-government protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman who was detained for allegedly violating the country’s strict Islamic dress code. The protests quickly escalated into calls for the overthrow of the ruling clerics, posing a major challenge to their four-decade rule.