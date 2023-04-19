Happy holidays!
Iran’s Supreme Leader Rejects Calls for Popular Referendums on State Policies
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in Tehran, April 24, 2019. (Iran Leader’s Press Office - handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
Referendum
Ali Khamenei
anti-government protests

Iran’s Supreme Leader Rejects Calls for Popular Referendums on State Policies

Steven Ganot
04/19/2023

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of holding popular referendums on state policies. This comes after Iran faced calls for a referendum on the Islamic Republic itself during anti-government protests last year, and a moderate former president suggested holding votes to decide major policies as a way of reducing divisions.

During a meeting with university students, Khamenei rejected the idea, saying, “Where in the world is this done? Is it possible to hold a referendum for various issues of the country? For any single issue, the country would be engaged in debate and arguments and polarization for six months, so that a referendum can be held on that issue.”

Iran holds regular presidential and parliamentary elections overseen by clerical bodies that vet candidates, and a referendum is only possible if two-thirds of parliament votes for it and a 12-member constitutional body approves.

Last year, Iran saw months of nationwide anti-government protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman who was detained for allegedly violating the country’s strict Islamic dress code. The protests quickly escalated into calls for the overthrow of the ruling clerics, posing a major challenge to their four-decade rule.

