Iran’s Yellowcake Production Rises by 50%, Aims for More Nuclear Power Plants
Uranium ore is processed into a concentrate known as yellowcake, June 18, 2009. (Dean Calma/IAEA). Inset: Atomic Energy Organization of Iran President Mohammad Eslami, Oct. 16, 2019. (Foad Ashtari/Tasnim News Agency/Creative Commons)
Steven Ganot
07/20/2023

Iran’s yellowcake production capacity has risen by 50% since March 21 of this year, according to Mohammad Eslami, president of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI). Eslami stated in an interview with the Mehr news agency on Wednesday that the goal is to double output compared to two years ago by the end of this year.

Yellowcake, a type of uranium concentrate powder obtained from leach solutions, is a crucial step in processing uranium ores. According to Eslami, Iran has increased its active uranium mines from two to eight within the last year.

Eslami revealed that five new nuclear power plants are planned for construction in various provinces, reinforcing Iran’s stance that its nuclear program is peaceful and primarily for generating electricity and producing radiopharmaceuticals.

These developments occur in the context of Iran’s strained relationship with international powers over its nuclear program. The US pulled out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a deal aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear capabilities, in 2018 and reimposed sanctions, leading Iran to intensify its nuclear development. Efforts to revive the JCPOA have been unsuccessful.

