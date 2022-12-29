Iraq Destroys Islamic State Hideouts, Possibly Killing 10 Fighters
The Iraqi military said Wednesday that its air force struck hideouts housing about 10 Islamic State (IS) fighters in the eastern province of Diyala, and likely killed them all. Acting on intelligence reports, Iraqi warplanes destroyed the two IS hideouts in the Narin area near the town of Qara Tapa, some 85 miles northeast of the capital Baghdad, according to a statement by the Iraqi Joint Operations Command.
Since its defeat in Iraq in 2017, IS has continued to carry out attacks, although at a much lower level than during its peak of power. The group has primarily focused on targeting security forces in guerilla attacks and civilians in acts of terrorism, as well as conducting kidnappings and extortion operations. Despite these ongoing activities, the Iraqi government has made significant progress in restoring stability and security to the country and IS has failed to regain the territory and influence it once held.