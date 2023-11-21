Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Sudani Rejects Resignations of 3 Ministers

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani has refused to accept the resignations of three government ministers, reinforcing his stance for political stability in Iraq. The ministers, representing the fields of planning, industry, and culture, had offered their resignations following the ousting of parliament speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi.

The prime minister’s media office released a statement on Monday, confirming Al-Sudani’s decision to reject the resignations and directing the ministers to resume their executive duties. This move, the office said, emphasizes Al-Sudani’s commitment to ensuring political representation for all factions of the Iraqi populace and maintaining the country’s political equilibrium.

This development follows the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court’s Nov. 14 decision to terminate the memberships of Al-Halbousi and his rival Sunni lawmaker, Laith al-Dulaimi. The ruling was based on legal violations and a feud between the two politicians. In response, leaders and lawmakers of the Taqaddum Party, led by Al-Halbousi, convened to deliberate the court’s ruling. The party subsequently resolved to withdraw its ministers from the government and to abstain from participating in parliamentary sessions.