Iraq’s Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt

Three drones armed with explosives attacked the residence of Iraq’s Prime Minister early Sunday morning, in what Iraq’s military is calling an attempted assassination. Two of the drones reportedly were shot down. Seven security guards protecting Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi were injured in the attack; Kadhimi reportedly escaped unhurt. “I’m doing fine, praise be to God, and I call for calm and restraint on the part of everyone for the good of Iraq,” the prime minister tweeted after the attack. He later appeared on television, and called for “calm and restraint.” No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack comes after supporters of Iran-aligned militia groups on Friday participated in violent demonstrations against the results of Iraq’s October elections. The United States condemned the attack. “This apparent act of terrorism, which we strongly condemn, was directed at the heart of the Iraqi state,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. “We are in close touch with the Iraqi security forces charged with upholding Iraq’s sovereignty and independence and have offered our assistance as they investigate this attack.”