Iron Dome Faces Real Test as Iran Fires Hundreds of Missiles

The skies over the Middle East are lighting up—and not from fireworks. Over the past four days, Israel and Iran have plunged into a high-stakes missile and drone exchange that’s testing nerves, national defenses, and next-generation tech. In her sharp and comprehensive report for The Media Line, Keren Setton unpacks a confrontation that feels less like a border skirmish and more like the preview of a regional war.

Iran has launched more than 370 ballistic missiles toward Israel, a barrage not seen in years. Most were intercepted, but 30 slammed into Israeli cities, leaving 23 civilians dead and nearly 600 wounded. Israeli analysts believe Iran is using highly accurate weapons like the Haj Qasem missile—named after the late IRGC commander killed by the US—and may be saving its heaviest hitters for later.

Israel, meanwhile, has gone all-in with its famously layered air defense. From Iron Dome to the new Iron Beam laser system, it’s deploying a space-age arsenal to swat drones and missiles out of the sky. Military sources claim a near-90% interception rate and even say Israel has seized air control over Iran. That would give its aircraft a major edge—and a lot of room to maneuver.

Experts interviewed by Setton, like Dr. Yehoshua Kalisky and Boaz Shapira, agree: this isn’t a short flare-up. It’s a strategic duel, with both sides calibrating what to fire, when, and why. The big wildcard? Iran’s nuclear program, which Israel says it’s determined to eliminate.

