Islamabad Police Nab Activist Mazari-Hazir Again Hours After Court-Ordered Release
Police officials presents arrested lawyer and human rights activist Imaan Mazari-Hazir (C) before a court in Islamabad on Aug. 20, 2023. (Ghulam Rasool/AFP via Getty Images)
Imaan Mazari-Hazir
Ali Wazir
Pashtun Tahafuz Movement
Human Rights
First Information Reports
Adiala Jail

Steven Ganot
08/29/2023

Human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir was re-arrested on Monday outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, just hours after an Islamabad anti-terrorism court granted her bail in a sedition case. Islamabad police confirmed the new arrest, stating it was connected to a terrorism case filed at Bhara Kahu police station.

The re-arrest occurred shortly after Mazari-Hazir and former lawmaker Ali Wazir were granted post-arrest bail for sedition charges. Wazir remains in custody, awaiting release. Both were initially arrested following their involvement in a rally organized by the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), where they spoke against enforced disappearances and criticized the military establishment.

Two First Information Reports were filed against them for various charges including rioting and sedition. The Lahore High Court had previously invalidated the sedition section as unconstitutional. PTM claims to address military overreach and the mistreatment of ethnic Pashtuns, particularly in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A PTM spokesperson reported dozens more arrests since the Islamabad protest.

