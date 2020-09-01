Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Daily News
Cease-fire
Gaza Strip
Hamas
rocket fire
Incendiary Balloons
Airstrikes
coronavirus
Israel

Israel Agrees to Hamas’ Terms, Reaches Deal with Gaza

Uri Cohen
09/01/2020

A cease-fire between Israel and Hamas kicked in Tuesday morning, following a monthlong barrage of rockets, incendiary balloons, and exploding kites landing in southern Israel. The fragile agreement, brokered by the Qatari envoy to the Gaza Strip, calls for Israel to reopen all terminals for the entry of supplies such as fuel, cement and construction materials into Gaza and, in addition, to lift the ban on all fishing activity in the Mediterranean Sea. In return, Hamas, which controls Gaza and is considered a terrorist organization by Israel, the US and the European Union, consented to halting the launch of rockets and explosives at villages and towns near the border. Israeli officials and human rights groups expressed concerns in recent days of a possibly massive outbreak of coronavirus in Gaza, leading to a potential humanitarian crisis in the densely populated area.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.