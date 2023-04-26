Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Celebrates 75th Independence Day Amid Protests, Political Divisions
Demonstrators light flares during a rally in Tel Aviv to protest the Israeli government's judicial overhaul bill, as the country begins celebrations for its 75th Independence Day, on April 25, 2023. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Israel
Independence Day
Protests
Judiciary
Binyamin Netanyahu

Israel Celebrates 75th Independence Day Amid Protests, Political Divisions

Steven Ganot
04/26/2023

Israel transitioned from mourning to celebration as its Memorial Day for Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Terrorism ended Tuesday evening and its 75th Independence Day began. Celebrations will continue until Wednesday night. But the festivities have been marred by political divisions and protests against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s makeover plan for the country’s judiciary. The official torch-lighting ceremony was held at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, where Netanyahu spoke at the official Memorial Day ceremony. Meanwhile, protesters rallied outside the site.

Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv on Tuesday night for an “Independence Party” organized by opponents of the judicial reforms. The Tel Aviv police blocked parts of the Ayalon Highway and several main streets due to the protests.

Earlier on Tuesday, despite calls from Netanyahu and opposition leaders to put their differences aside, Memorial Day was marked by clashes as bereaved families laid wreaths and lit candles at cemeteries across Israel.

In Beersheba, clashes erupted between bereaved families and supporters of the judicial reforms during National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s speech. In the Druze town of Isfiya, protesters prevented Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel from entering the military cemetery to deliver her scheduled speech.

The government’s plan to weaken the Supreme Court and overhaul the judicial system has sparked mass weekly demonstrations over the past four months. The country remains deeply divided on the issue, and the protests are expected to continue.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.