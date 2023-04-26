Israel Celebrates 75th Independence Day Amid Protests, Political Divisions

Israel transitioned from mourning to celebration as its Memorial Day for Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Terrorism ended Tuesday evening and its 75th Independence Day began. Celebrations will continue until Wednesday night. But the festivities have been marred by political divisions and protests against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s makeover plan for the country’s judiciary. The official torch-lighting ceremony was held at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, where Netanyahu spoke at the official Memorial Day ceremony. Meanwhile, protesters rallied outside the site.

Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv on Tuesday night for an “Independence Party” organized by opponents of the judicial reforms. The Tel Aviv police blocked parts of the Ayalon Highway and several main streets due to the protests.

Earlier on Tuesday, despite calls from Netanyahu and opposition leaders to put their differences aside, Memorial Day was marked by clashes as bereaved families laid wreaths and lit candles at cemeteries across Israel.

In Beersheba, clashes erupted between bereaved families and supporters of the judicial reforms during National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s speech. In the Druze town of Isfiya, protesters prevented Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel from entering the military cemetery to deliver her scheduled speech.

The government’s plan to weaken the Supreme Court and overhaul the judicial system has sparked mass weekly demonstrations over the past four months. The country remains deeply divided on the issue, and the protests are expected to continue.