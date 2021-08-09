Israel Considers Ban on Travel to United States

In what some are calling a draconian measure, Israeli officials are contemplating adding the United States to the list of countries its citizens are not allowed to visit. The move comes as the daily tally of new coronavirus cases again exceeded 4,000. The US has already been tagged with a “COVID-19 Travel Warning,” which means that all who arrive in Israel from the United States are required to isolate for a full week upon entering. Arrivals from 10 countries are allowed to enter Israel and quarantine only long enough for the results of the COVID-19 to be received. The government is deciding whether the American travel ban would force Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to postpone his upcoming trip to Washington, where he is scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden.