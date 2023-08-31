Israel Found To Be the Most Expensive in the European Market for Homes

Israel was the most expensive country to buy a new home in the European residential market in 2022, according to the Deloitte agency’s Property Index Overview of European Residential Markets.

With new homes costing nearly 15,000 euros ($16,300) per meter in Tel Aviv, it was the most expensive city in the index, above Paris, London, and Munich.

Behind Israel were Austria, Germany, France, The Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development reported recently that Israel is the most expensive country in the OECD, with prices for goods and services 38% higher than the OECD average. It was followed by notoriously expensive countries Switzerland and Iceland.