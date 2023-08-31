Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Found To Be the Most Expensive in the European Market for Homes
A view of Tel Aviv and neighboring Bnei Brak, with buildings under construction. (Raymond Crystal)
Mideast Daily News
housing prices
Israel
OECD
Deloitte

Israel Found To Be the Most Expensive in the European Market for Homes

Michael Friedson
08/31/2023

Israel was the most expensive country to buy a new home in the European residential market in 2022, according to the Deloitte agency’s Property Index Overview of European Residential Markets.

With new homes costing nearly 15,000 euros ($16,300) per meter in Tel Aviv, it was the most expensive city in the index, above Paris, London, and Munich.

Behind Israel were Austria, Germany, France, The Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development reported recently that Israel is the most expensive country in the OECD, with prices for goods and services 38% higher than the OECD average. It was followed by notoriously expensive countries Switzerland and Iceland.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.