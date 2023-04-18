Happy holidays!
Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Honors Holocaust Victims With Nationwide Moment of Silence
Israel's President Isaac Herzog (3rd-R) and his wife Michal (2nd-R), Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (4th-R) and his wife Sara (5th-R), Parliament Speaker Amir Ohana (R), and others attend a ceremony marking Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem on April 17, 2023. (Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Israel
Holocaust Remembrance Day

Israel Honors Holocaust Victims With Nationwide Moment of Silence

Steven Ganot
04/18/2023

Israelis across the country came to a standstill on Tuesday as a two-minute siren wailed in remembrance of the 6 million Jewish victims of the Holocaust. Vehicles and pedestrians halted on streets and highways as Israelis stood in solemn remembrance for those systematically killed by Nazi Germany and its collaborators during World War II.

The somber day is also marked by ceremonies and memorials at schools and community centers. Restaurants and cafes closed, and TV and radio stations played Holocaust-themed programs. A third of the world’s Jews were murdered in the Holocaust, and Israel was established in the aftermath in 1948, with hundreds of thousands of survivors fleeing to the Jewish state.

The official observances began on Monday evening with a ceremony at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, where six survivors, including one of the few remaining survivors of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, lit torches for the memory of the 6 million killed. Amid months of protests against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s planned judicial overhaul that has divided the country, Israel’s figurehead president called for national unity.

Israel is today home to more than 147,000 Holocaust survivors. But as the number of survivors inevitably declines, the task of keeping the memory of the event alive and relevant has become a growing concern. In “Holocaust Remembrance Day: Remembering the Past and Looking to the Future,” The Media Line’s Keren Setton looks at efforts being made to ensure that the Holocaust remains a relevant part of Israeli history without being distorted or utilized for present purposes.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.