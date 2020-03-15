Israel Imposes Severe Restrictions amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Israel on Sunday imposed severe restrictions in a bid to curb the coronavirus outbreak in the country, where at least 200 cases have been confirmed. According to new Health Ministry guidelines, all gatherings of more than 10 people are banned, while schools, cafes, gyms, malls and restaurants – except for those providing takeout or delivery – have been ordered shuttered. Supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open for the foreseeable future. Individuals, including those still working out of offices, have been instructed to maintain a minimum of 2 meters’ distance from colleagues. The directives were issued after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced a ban on all leisure activities and stressed a need for the public to avoid panic and “adopt a new way of life” for an indeterminate amount of time. He also revealed that counter-terrorism measures would be used to surveil potential coronavirus carriers, a decision that had critics calling it overly invasive. “We are at war with an invisible enemy,” Netanyahu said, adding that Israel would nevertheless “beat it.” Currently, tens of thousands of Israelis are in quarantine after exhibiting symptoms or interacting with people who have symptoms or are in high risk of infection, or after returning from abroad.