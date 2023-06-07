Israel Inaugurates Largest Marine Reserve To Boost Tourism, Conservation Efforts

Israel has inaugurated its first tourist marine nature reserve in the Mediterranean Sea—the Rosh Hanikra-Akhziv Marine Reserve—the Israel Nature and Parks Authority announced on Tuesday. The reserve extends approximately 7 km along the northern coastline from the Lebanese border to the city of Nahariya and stretches about 15 km west into the sea. At more than 100 square km, it is the largest of Israel’s nine marine reserves and the second one opened for tourism, following the Eilat Coral Beach Nature Reserve in the Red Sea.

The Rosh Hanikra-Akhziv reserve is unique in its protection of a diverse range of flora and fauna, including Israel’s largest population of grouper fish, Mediterranean slipper lobsters, and various sea anemones, among others. This marine sanctuary also encompasses an 850-meter-deep underwater canyon, the only one of its kind in Israel.

The creation of the reserve is not only a significant move for ecological preservation but also a strategic effort to bolster the nation’s tourism. The stunning biodiversity within the reserve offers an unparalleled experience for nature enthusiasts and travelers alike.