Israel Is 2nd-Most Pro-US Country Globally, 68% Have High Confidence in Biden’s Leadership: Pew Survey

Israel is the second-most pro-US country globally, with 87% of Israelis viewing the US positively, according to a Pew Research poll published on Tuesday. The only country with a higher favorability rating for the US is Poland, at 93%. This marks Israel’s most positive stance towards the US since 2000, up from last year’s 83%.

Nearly 68% of Israelis express confidence in President Joe Biden’s global leadership, an assessment echoed in Sweden, Kenya, Nigeria, Germany, and the Netherlands. While Biden’s rating has increased eight points since last year, it has yet to surpass former President Donald Trump’s peak of 71%.

The survey also revealed that 80% of Israelis believe the US takes their country into account in its military affairs. This is the highest score globally, with the international median at 49%. The poll also indicated that 88% of Israelis feel the US interferes in their affairs, a sentiment echoed in Japan, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, France, and Canada.

Approximately 74% of Israelis believe the US contributes to global peace and stability, a higher percentage than Americans themselves, at 69%. More Israelis (64%) than citizens of any other surveyed country viewed the US as a more democratic society than other wealthy nations. Israelis were also more likely to see the US as more tolerant than most affluent countries, with 45% agreement.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, more respondents view the US, rather than China, as the world’s leading economic power. In Israel, 61% named the US, with only 20% choosing China.