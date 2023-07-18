Donate
Israel Joins US in Recognizing Moroccan Rule Over Western Sahara
Mideast Daily News
Israel
Morocco
Western Sahara
Abraham Accords
Polisario Front

Israel Joins US in Recognizing Moroccan Rule Over Western Sahara

Steven Ganot
07/18/2023

Israel on Monday threw its weight behind Morocco’s claim over Western Sahara, an announcement that echoes a similar recognition by the US. This move comes shortly after Moroccan King Mohammed VI received a letter from Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu affirming Israel’s position. Foreign Minister Eli Cohen remarked that this recognition would foster stronger bilateral relations and contribute to regional stability.

This is not the first time Israel and Morocco have interacted diplomatically. Their relations, initially formed in the 1990s, were resumed under the Abraham Accords orchestrated by former US President Donald Trump. These accords served as a catalyst for Arab states and Israel to foster diplomatic relations. In return for Morocco’s willingness to normalize relations with Israel, the Trump Administration pledged to recognize Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara in December 2020.

Morocco took control of Western Sahara, a resource-rich former Spanish colony, in 1975. This ignited a longstanding conflict with the Polisario Front, a pro-independence group. This shift in recognition has stirred significant controversy as it upsets the international consensus that a UN referendum should decide the status of the disputed territory.

