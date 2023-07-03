Donate
A Palestinian man looks out the window as smoke billows following an Israeli drone strike in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, on July 3, 2023. (Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
IDF
operation
Jenin
West Bank
terrorism
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Israel Launches Largest Operation in Jenin Since 2nd Intifada

Steven Ganot
07/03/2023

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) early Monday morning initiated its most extensive operation in Jenin since the Second Intifada, carrying out over 10 airstrikes and mobilizing brigade-level forces in the northern West Bank city.

According to IDF spokesman Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari, while the operation is currently centered on Jenin, it may extend to other areas of the northern West Bank. No plans to expand the operation to the central and southern West Bank have been disclosed.

During an exchange of fire near a mosque, the IDF and a large group of armed Palestinians clashed. Despite reports of armed Palestinians firing from within the mosque, the IDF refrained from airstrikes to avoid damaging the mosque.

As of now, seven suspected members of armed Palestinian groups have been killed, dozens injured, and more casualties are expected. One IDF soldier was slightly wounded and transported to a hospital.

Hagari emphasized the operation aims to dismantle what he described as the “terror network” in Jenin and will last several days to possibly weeks, but will not seek to permanently hold territory. The IDF has seized an improvised rocket launcher and other weapons and destroyed an explosives laboratory. The operation targets local groups in Jenin, not the Palestinian Authority (PA), he said.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant praised the operation’s effectiveness, following an assessment meeting with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and other senior IDF officers.

Hagari indicated that over 50 attacks and 19 Palestinian fighters have been traced back to Jenin, with both Hamas and Islamic Jihad funneling significant funds to their cells in Jenin in 2023.

The military remains on high alert in case Gaza, Hizbullah, or other groups attempt to intervene or attack Israel. Hagari stressed that the operation, which was approved 10 days ago, is not a full-scale campaign, hence it did not require cabinet approval. The US was warned a week prior to Israel’s launching of the Jenin operation.

While Palestinian reactions have been vehement, the leaders of the largest opposition parties in Israel, Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz, have voiced their support for the operation.

