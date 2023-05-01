Israel Launches Sustainable Energy Transition Plan Near Gaza Border

The Israeli Energy and Infrastructure Ministry announced Sunday the launch of a sustainable energy transition plan in the Gaza envelope area, located 7 kilometers from the Gazan border in southwestern Israel. This initiative is part of the government’s effort to strengthen civil resilience in a region that has long experienced rocket and missile attacks.

With an investment of 5 million shekels ($1.38 million), the plan aims to promote energy efficiency, energy management, storage, and transportation projects while accelerating the transition to sustainable energy in both household and business sectors within the region. Facilities will be designed to optimize solar power generation in agricultural areas in border towns. The electricity network in the area also will be upgraded through the establishment of new facilities.