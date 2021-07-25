Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Makes Headlines at Tokyo Olympics
Mideast Daily News
Olympics
2020
Israel
Iran
Tokyo

Israel Makes Headlines at Tokyo Olympics

Marcy Oster
07/25/2021

Israel has been making news at the Tokyo Olympics beginning with the opening ceremonies, which included a moment of silence to commemorate 11 members of the 1972 Israeli team who were taken hostage by Palestinian gunmen from the Black September group and then killed at the Munich Olympics. On Saturday, Algerian judoko Fethi Nourine was suspended from the International Judo Federation and sent home from after he withdrew from a match rather than face an Israeli opponent. The Algerian Olympic Committee withdrew its accreditation and is expected to levy further sanctions on the athlete. Nourine had a scheduled bout with Sudan’s Mohamed Abdalrasool on Monday and, if victorious, would have battled Israeli Tohar Butbul in the men’s 73kg division. In an interview with an Algerian television station, he said he could not fight an Israeli opponent due to his support for the Palestinians. On Sunday, the Israeli coach of the national men’s basketball team of the Czech Republic, Ronen Ginzburg, shook hands with the coach of the Iranian national team, Mehran Shahintab. Israeli taekwondo athlete Avishag Semberg won the bronze medal in the women’s -49kg category on Saturday. Also on Saturday, Iranian marksman Javad Foroughi, 41, a first-time Olympian, set a new Olympic record of 244.8 points in men’s 10m air pistol event, winning a gold medal.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.