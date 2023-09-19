The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Protests German Ambassador’s Attendance at Supreme Court Hearing
The Israeli Supreme Court in Jerusalem. (Creative Commons). Inset: German Ambassador to Israel Steffen Seibert, 4 May 2012. (Creative Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Israel
Germany
Supreme Court
diplomatic spat
Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel Protests German Ambassador’s Attendance at Supreme Court Hearing

Steven Ganot
09/19/2023

Israel has formally complained to Germany after German Ambassador Steffen Seibert attended a pivotal Israeli Supreme Court hearing last week. The hearing examined the legality of a key component of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan, a move that has deeply polarized Israel and teeters the nation toward a constitutional crisis.

The complaint, authorized by Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, a close ally of Netanyahu, has ignited an uncommon diplomatic disagreement between the two countries. In response, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz defended his country’s envoy in New York, praising the ambassador as a “committed man with very clear principles.”

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also supported Seibert, noting that attending public hearings abroad is a routine task for diplomats. Prior to the hearing, Seibert had posted a video on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, under the caption “The place to be this morning,” indicating the importance he attached to the event.

The diplomatic friction emerges as Scholz and Netanyahu are slated to meet Tuesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.