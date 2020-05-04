Donate
Ri Butov/Pixabay
Mideast Daily News
Israel
coronavirus
COVID-19
Health
Pandemic

Israel Reports Lowest Number of New Coronavirus Cases in Six Weeks

Charles Bybelezer
05/04/2020

Israel appears to have turned the corner in its battle against the coronavirus, with health officials on Sunday night reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24-hour period – the lowest of any day over the past six weeks. According to reports, 80% of Israeli cities and towns are now coronavirus-free, which has allowed the government to move toward reopening the battered economy. This week, some 1 million Israeli students are slated to return to school, although strict social-distancing regulations remain in place. The government is reportedly eyeing a four-step “exit strategy,” whose initial phase will include the lifting of a ban on gatherings – which nevertheless will be limited to 10 people – and the relaxation of a prohibition on individuals venturing farther than a few hundred meters from home for non-essential purposes. By mid-May, malls, open-air markets and beaches along with museums and libraries could be reopened, while restaurants might be able to accept diners on-site beginning June 15. It is unclear when air travel will be allowed to resume on a gradual basis. Overall, Israel’s Health Ministry has confirmed more than 16,200 coronavirus cases, resulting in 232 deaths as of Monday morning. Nearly 10,000 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered.

