Israel, Saudi Arabia Near Framework for Historic Peace Deal, Says White House
Inset: US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, Feb. 17, 2021. (US Defense Department)
Israel, Saudi Arabia Near Framework for Historic Peace Deal, Says White House

Steven Ganot
10/01/2023

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby confirmed a “basic framework” for a peace deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia, according to Saudi media. Kirby warned, however, that all parties would have to make concessions for the agreement to succeed. This development comes as Israeli officials make unprecedented visits to Riyadh amid talks of a quadrilateral deal involving the US, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the Palestinians.

In the first for an Israeli minister, Tourism Minister Haim Katz recently visited Riyadh for a United Nations event. On Monday, an official Israeli delegation led by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi and MK David Bitan will also visit Saudi Arabia.

Complexities include Saudi demands for uranium enrichment and Israeli concessions to the Palestinians, who seek a state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip and a capital in East Jerusalem. Netanyahu’s coalition partners and Opposition Leader Yair Lapid have also voiced concerns over the details.

Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia aims to secure a US military pact as a condition for normalizing ties with Israel but would not hold the deal hostage to Israeli concessions to the Palestinians. The pact could resemble agreements the US has with Asian nations or Bahrain and would not necessarily require congressional approval.

