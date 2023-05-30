Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Tests Naval Version of Iron Dome, Bolstering Maritime Defense
Israeli Navy's Saar 6 Magen corvette launches a Tamir interceptor missile, part of the C-Dome air defense system. (Ministry of Defense Spokesperson’s Office)
Mideast Daily News
Israel
C-Dome
Missile Defense
Iron Dome
Naval Defense

Israel Tests Naval Version of Iron Dome, Bolstering Maritime Defense

Steven Ganot
05/30/2023

Israel’s Missile Defense Organization, alongside the Israeli Navy and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, has successfully tested the naval variant of the Iron Dome system, the C-Dome. Installed on the Israeli Navy’s Saar 6 Magen corvettes, the system effectively intercepted high-level threats to Israel’s infrastructure and strategic assets within its exclusive economic zone.

The C-Dome, operated by navy personnel, represents a significant enhancement of the Magen corvettes’ defensive capabilities. This series of tests simulated current and potential threats, including rockets, cruise missiles, and UAVs, demonstrating the system’s efficacy against a range of offensive technologies. The C-Dome also forms part of Israel’s multitier air and missile defense array, which includes the Iron Dome, David’s Sling, Arrow 2, and Arrow 3 systems.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant praised the C-Dome’s contribution to Israel’s defense infrastructure, particularly in the maritime arena. Head of the ministry’s Directorate of Defense Research & Development, Brig. Gen. Dr. Daniel Gold, added that these successful tests serve to improve preparedness for future threats and system performance.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.