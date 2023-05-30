Israel Tests Naval Version of Iron Dome, Bolstering Maritime Defense

Israel’s Missile Defense Organization, alongside the Israeli Navy and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, has successfully tested the naval variant of the Iron Dome system, the C-Dome. Installed on the Israeli Navy’s Saar 6 Magen corvettes, the system effectively intercepted high-level threats to Israel’s infrastructure and strategic assets within its exclusive economic zone.

The C-Dome, operated by navy personnel, represents a significant enhancement of the Magen corvettes’ defensive capabilities. This series of tests simulated current and potential threats, including rockets, cruise missiles, and UAVs, demonstrating the system’s efficacy against a range of offensive technologies. The C-Dome also forms part of Israel’s multitier air and missile defense array, which includes the Iron Dome, David’s Sling, Arrow 2, and Arrow 3 systems.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant praised the C-Dome’s contribution to Israel’s defense infrastructure, particularly in the maritime arena. Head of the ministry’s Directorate of Defense Research & Development, Brig. Gen. Dr. Daniel Gold, added that these successful tests serve to improve preparedness for future threats and system performance.