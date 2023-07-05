Donate
Israel To Lay Submarine Cable Enhancing Electric Connectivity With Europe, Arab States
Diver checking underwater protection of cable at hydroacoustic station HA08 at the British Indian Ocean Territory, UK, Aug. 13, 2009. (CTBTO Preparatory Commission/Creative Commons)
Steven Ganot
07/05/2023

The Israeli Energy and Infrastructure Ministry on Tuesday announced plans to construct a 93-mile submarine cable along the country’s Mediterranean coast. The cable will extend from the southern city of Ashkelon to the northern city of Haifa, primarily to transmit electricity produced from renewable energy sources in the south to central and northern cities, the ministry said in a statement.

Additionally, the cable is designed to connect Israel’s electricity grid with Europe and Asia through the EuroAsia Interconnector. The Interconnector, spanning 750 miles, started construction last year and will link Israel, Cyprus, and Greece.

The submarine cable will facilitate connectivity with Egypt and Gulf countries via Jordan, aligning with Israel’s Tracks for Regional Peace initiative. This initiative aims to enhance Israel’s connections with its Arab neighbors through the construction of a rail line.

