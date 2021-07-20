Israel, UAE Ready To Shoot Moon Together

It can perhaps now be said that Israel and the United Arab Emirates are literally over the moon due to the Abraham Accords. SpaceIL, the nonprofit Israeli organization that has been working to land an Israeli spacecraft on the moon, announced that it has formed a partnership with the Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing company G42. SpaceIL chairman and founder Morris Kahn indicated during an onstage interview with The Jerusalem Post last month at the Global Investment Forum in Dubai that he would be willing to work with the UAE on the mission. Kahn reportedly met with Emirati officials and businessmen while in Dubai, for the $100 million project. The Beresheet 2 project is scheduled to blast off in 2024. The first Beresheet spacecraft crashed while attempting to land on the moon on April 11, 2019.