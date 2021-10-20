Israel, UAE to Pen Agreement on Joint Moonshot

Israel and the United Arab Emirates are proving that, when it comes to the mutual benefits of cooperation spurred by the Abraham Accords, even the sky is not the limit, The two countries have now agreed to collaborate on joint space missions, the Ynet news site reported Tuesday. The agreement, which is expected to be signed today, covers several projects, including work on the Beresheet 2 mission to the moon, currently set for 2024. The expected cost of the moonshot is $100 million, of which $70 million has already been raised. Israel’s first attempt to land on the moon, Beresheet 1, in April 2019, almost reached its goal but ended with the spacecraft crashing into the lunar surface.