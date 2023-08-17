Donate
Israel, Vietnam Set To Launch Direct Flight Route in October
Israel, Vietnam Set To Launch Direct Flight Route in October

Steven Ganot
08/17/2023

Israel and Vietnam have agreed to establish the first direct flight route between the two countries, set to begin in October, according to a statement from Israel’s Ministry of Economy and Industry. This decision was made in Hanoi, with Israel’s minister of economy and industry, Nir Barkat, and his Vietnamese counterpart, Nguyen Hong Dien, overseeing the agreement. These direct flights are expected to take approximately 8.5 hours, a notable reduction from the current 12-hour travel time with layovers. Additionally, both ministers have concurred on providing electronic visas for certain Israeli passport holders, eliminating the need for in-person visa processing at the Vietnamese Embassy in Tel Aviv. Barkat emphasized the significance of these decisions, highlighting potential growth in trade, business ventures, and tourism. This move comes after Vietnam, in late July, became the first member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to finalize a free trade agreement with Israel.

