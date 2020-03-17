Israeli Coronavirus Crackdown Impacts Palestinians

Israel on Tuesday severely curtailed the ability of tens of thousands of Palestinian workers to enter the country. Only those employed in critical sectors such as construction and agriculture will be allowed in – and they will be required to remain within Israel’s borders for a period of one to two months. Israel previously banned entry to all Palestinians over the age of 50 and shut the Erez land crossing with the Gaza Strip. It has also closed its borders to foreign travelers arriving from numerous Asian and European nations and is requiring all people entering to self-quarantine for 14 days. On Monday, the Palestinian Authority imposed the same regulations for people arriving from abroad – primarily through the Allenby Bridge crossing with Jordan – as Israeli authorities announced that a full lockdown on Bethlehem, the center of the outbreak in the Palestinian territories, would be extended. Overall, 39 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the West Bank. Meanwhile, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who, at 85, has had numerous health problems, is no longer receiving guests. He is only meeting with close confidants in small groups. Earlier this week, PA Finance Minister Shukri Bishara met with his Israeli counterpart, Moshe Kahlon, to request that Israel release hundreds of millions of shekels in taxes and tariffs collected on behalf of the PA. The funds were frozen due to a dispute over monthly payments made by the Palestinian leadership to terrorists and the families of individuals killed or injured while perpetrating attacks against Israelis. The PA has thus far received at least $10.5 million from Qatar and Kuwait in order to help prevent a financial meltdown.