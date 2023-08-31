Donate
Israeli Defense Minister Seeks Clarifications in US on Saudi Nuclear Wish List
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. (Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images)
Michael Friedson
08/31/2023

As the time left in US President Joe Biden’s first term grows shorter, Israel has little doubt that high on his administration’s wish list is another Abraham Accords-type agreement, this time with Saudi Arabia.

There is also no doubt that such an agreement would include the provision of civilian nuclear power to the kingdom.

So it is no surprise that Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s current trip to Washington is dedicated in large part to meetings with members of Biden’s Middle East and defense teams in search of answers on details the Israelis find troubling at best.

The ensuing negotiations will again bring forward the often-cited American promise that Israel will always be guaranteed a qualitative edge in military issues.

Worrisome to a number of Israelis is the growing number of US lawmakers willing to challenge long-held understandings, particularly in the defense sector.

The matter of resolving the Israeli-Palestinian issue will also loom large in any agreement, with pundits seeing limited room for maneuvering due to political realities. Many see the Palestinian Authority as being unable to break new ground until the question of successor leadership is reconciled.

