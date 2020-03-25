Donate
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (right) officially confers the mandate to form a government on Blue and White leader Benny Gantz during a short ceremony in Jerusalem. (Mark Neyman/GPO)
Israeli Election Picture Remains Muddy

Michael Friedson
03/25/2020

They have been at it since March, but practice has apparently failed to make the system or its participants in Israel’s elections perfect. The latest wrinkle came on Wednesday when asserting that the dispute over the selection of a new speaker of Parliament would hinder the formation of a unity government, incumbent speaker Yuli Edelstein resigned the post. Previous to that, the High Court of Justice ordered Edelstein to allow the election of a successor by Wednesday. Opposition forces have been trying to remove Edelstein so that he would be unable to assist Prime Minister Netanyahu use parliamentary maneuvers to avoid stepping down as he continues the fight to retain his seat while fending off calls to step down because of a pending corruption trial. Because of the coronavirus, many in Israel are urging the lead parties to form a unity government.

