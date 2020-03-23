Donate
(Photo: JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)  
Mideast Daily News

Israeli Flag Carrier Finds Work in the Rescue Market

Michael Friedson
03/23/2020

El Al Israel Airlines, the nation’s primary carrier, has found a silver lining – albeit one with a finite capacity – in the pandemic as it stays busy ferrying home countrymen stranded by airline groundings. After Prime Minister Netanyahu arranged for four 787-Dreamliners to fly to Peru to return hundreds of Israelis stranded there, flights to return its nationals from India from there. Some 550 passengers disembarked at Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday. Next up on the repatriate airway are Costa Rica, Australia, Brazil and Thailand along with a return to India to fetch stragglers who missed the first departure. Throughout the nation’s history the national carrier has been pressed into service in a rescue role.

 

