Israeli Forces Engage Near Gaza Hospital as Cease-Fire Talks Emerge
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, where buildings are heavily damaged or collapsed in the southern part of Gaza City, Gaza on Nov. 9, 2023. (Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Steven Ganot
11/09/2023

Israeli military operations intensified in Gaza City on Thursday, targeting areas around Shifa Hospital, as forces clashed with Hamas fighters. The hospital, where tens of thousands seek refuge, is alleged by Israel to be a Hamas command center, a claim denied by the group and hospital staff. Amid the conflict, mediators are proposing a three-day cease-fire, hinging on the release of hostages held by Hamas and allowing fuel into Gaza for the first time since the conflict began.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that any truce must include the release of captives, with Israel reporting around 240 people held. International talks in Paris focus on aiding Gaza civilians, advocating for humanitarian pauses in hostilities. The cease-fire deal, brokered by the US, Egypt, and Qatar, could tie the duration of peace to the release of a certain number of hostages.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen remained tight-lipped about the deal to avoid jeopardizing negotiations. On the ground, conditions in Gaza worsen, with the north cut off from aid, hospitals overwhelmed, and an increasing number of displaced civilians fleeing south.

