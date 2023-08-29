Israeli Foreign Minister Faces Calls To Resign Over Public Disclosure of Libyan Meeting

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen is facing a barrage of criticism and calls for his resignation after publicly disclosing his meeting with Libyan Foreign Minister Najla El Mangoush in Rome. Following the release of the official statement by the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Libya’s Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh suspended El Mangoush, who then fled to Turkey fearing for her safety.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, himself a former prime minister and foreign minister, and Israel’s Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli both lambasted Cohen. Michaeli accused Cohen of inflicting “unprecedented” international damage on Israel and jeopardizing El Mangoush’s life. Lapid labeled Cohen’s actions “irresponsible” and “amateurish” in a social media post. Benny Gantz, a prominent opposition figure and Israel’s ex-defense minister, chided Cohen for prioritizing “public relations and headlines” over responsible diplomacy.

The disclosed meeting was intended to be a preliminary step in fostering future Israel-Libya relations, focusing on issues like the Jewish heritage in Libya and synagogue renovation. Israel and Libya do not currently have formal diplomatic ties, making the meeting and its public disclosure exceptionally sensitive.