Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Foreign Minister Faces Calls To Resign Over Public Disclosure of Libyan Meeting
Mideast Daily News
Eli Cohen
Najla El Mangoush
Israel-Libya Relations
Merav Michaeli
Yair Lapid
Libya
Israel

Israeli Foreign Minister Faces Calls To Resign Over Public Disclosure of Libyan Meeting

Steven Ganot
08/29/2023

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen is facing a barrage of criticism and calls for his resignation after publicly disclosing his meeting with Libyan Foreign Minister Najla El  Mangoush in Rome. Following the release of the official statement by the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Libya’s Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh suspended El Mangoush, who then fled to Turkey fearing for her safety.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, himself a former prime minister and foreign minister, and Israel’s Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli both lambasted Cohen. Michaeli accused Cohen of inflicting “unprecedented” international damage on Israel and jeopardizing El Mangoush’s life. Lapid labeled Cohen’s actions “irresponsible” and “amateurish” in a social media post. Benny Gantz, a prominent opposition figure and Israel’s ex-defense minister, chided Cohen for prioritizing “public relations and headlines” over responsible diplomacy.

The disclosed meeting was intended to be a preliminary step in fostering future Israel-Libya relations, focusing on issues like the Jewish heritage in Libya and synagogue renovation. Israel and Libya do not currently have formal diplomatic ties, making the meeting and its public disclosure exceptionally sensitive.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.