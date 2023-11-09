Israeli Health Ministry Streamlines Sperm Retrieval Process for Fallen Soldiers and Civilians

The Israeli Health Ministry has streamlined the process for parents to obtain the sperm of their deceased sons, who were soldiers or civilians killed in conflict, bypassing the usual legal requirements. The Israeli daily Haaretz reports that sperm retrieval has occurred for 33 men in the past month, with the majority being soldiers.

Typically, posthumous sperm retrieval (PSR) for widows requires no legal intervention, but parents have had to navigate court orders. This mandate has been lifted for now. A dedicated unit now coordinates with the Israeli military and hospitals to inform families about PSR and expedite the procedure.

Sperm viability is highest when retrieved within 24 hours of death, but can still be viable days later, despite reduced motility. Dr. Yuval Or from Kaplan Medical Center emphasized that nonmotile sperm can be revived after thawing for fertilization purposes.