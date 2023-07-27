Israeli High Court’s High Noon: Showdown Over ‘Reasonableness’ Set for September

The High Court of Justice will hear arguments against the contentious ‘reasonableness’ law, setting the stage for a fall confrontation between Israel’s government and judiciary, a petitioner said on Wednesday. The bill, an amendment to Basic Law: The Judiciary that restricts judicial review of governmental decisions, officially became law when it was entered into the state’s legal registry, also on Wednesday.

The court will hear the case in September, alongside petitions demanding that Justice Minister Yariv Levin convene the Judicial Selection Committee. The court did not, however, issue an injunction against the law, according to the Movement for Quality Government in Israel.

The petitioner group, along with six others, argue that the recently passed law is an unlawful power grab leading to potential abuses of authority. Eliad Shraga, the head of the movement, promised to “defend Israeli democracy” and fight against what he called a “judicial coup.”

The government is expected to respond 10 days prior to the hearing. The case will be heard while Supreme Court President Esther Hayut, known for defending judicial independence, is still serving, before her scheduled retirement in October.