Israeli Medical Experts Arrive in Armenia Following Deadly Explosion

Israel has sent a specialized medical team to Armenia’s capital, Yerevan, to aid victims of the devastating fuel depot explosion in the Nagorno-Karabakh Region, the Israeli Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday. The team, comprised of plastic surgeons, anesthesiologists, intensive care doctors, and burn-specialized nurses, has already begun treating patients in five Yerevan hospitals. Advanced equipment for burn treatment was also sent.

The deployment was made in response to requests from both the Armenian Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization. According to the United Nations, the September 25 explosion resulted in over 170 deaths and left more than 200 people injured, many in critical condition with severe burns.