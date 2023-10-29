The Media Line
Israeli Military Actions Put Strain on Egypt-Qatar Mediation in Gaza
Family, friends and community members call for the release of their loved ones, who are part of more than 224 hostages captured by Hamas, Oct. 24, 2023. (Marcus Yam/LA Times/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Israel
Gaza Strip
Egypt
Qatar
hostages

Israeli Military Actions Put Strain on Egypt-Qatar Mediation in Gaza

Steven Ganot
10/29/2023

Israeli military actions in the Gaza Strip could be jeopardizing diplomatic efforts led by Egypt and Qatar to secure the release of hostages held by Palestinian armed groups, including Hamas. Recent strikes and ground incursions by Israel come at a critical time when both nations have been working closely to negotiate the release of hostages. Their efforts have previously led to the release of Israeli citizens Yocheved Lifshitz and Nurit Cooper, as well as the Israeli Americans Natalie and Judith Raanan.

Egypt and Qatar, which have strengthened their bilateral relations since re-establishing ties in 2021, find their mediation efforts hindered by what is termed as Israeli “obstinacy” by analysts. These developments raise questions about the future efficacy of Egyptian-Qatari mediation and its impact on long-term solutions for Palestinians in Gaza. For a more in-depth look at the situation and its implications, read the full article by Mina Nader and Jacob Wirtschafter in The Media Line.

