Israeli Military Intercepts Drone Headed for Eilat From Yemen
Yemen's Houthi group displays drones at a military parade commemorating the ninth anniversary of their takeover of the capital Sana'a, on Sept. 21, 2023 in Sana'a, Yemen. (Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Israel
YEMEN
Eilat
Houthi
drone interception

Israeli Military Intercepts Drone Headed for Eilat From Yemen

Steven Ganot
10/31/2023

Air raid sirens blared in Eilat, Israel’s southernmost resort city, on Tuesday, as the Israeli military intercepted a drone approaching from the direction of Yemen. The military confirmed that its systems detected “an aerial target approaching Israeli territory” and took action before the drone could reach Eilat, asserting that there was “no threat to civilians.”

Israeli state-owned Kan TV reported that the drone was launched from Yemen. A Houthi official, according to AFP, also claimed that the Iran-backed Yemeni group had dispatched drones toward southern Israel. However, there has been no official statement from the Houthis confirming their involvement.

This incident comes on the heels of another attempted attack on the Red Sea on October 19, in which, according to the Pentagon, cruise missiles and drones were intercepted by a US Navy destroyer.

