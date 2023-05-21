Donate
Israeli Minister’s Visit to Jerusalem Holy Site Sparks Regional Tensions
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir waves at supporters at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem during the flag march, May 18, 2023. (Eyal Warshavsky/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Jerusalem
Temple Mount
Itamar Ben-Gvir
Al-Aqsa Mosque

Steven Ganot
05/21/2023

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Sunday briefly visited the Temple Mount/Haram al-Sharif, the revered religious site in Jerusalem housing Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock and the location of the First and Second Temples in ancient Israel. The far-right minister was a youth leader in the late Rabbi Meir Kahane’s anti-Arab Kach movement, which was outlawed by Israel as a terrorist organization. His visit has led to escalated tensions with Palestinians and condemnations from Jordan and Egypt. This is Ben-Gvir’s second known visit since joining Israel’s government.

“I am happy to come up to the Temple Mount, the most important place for the Israeli people,” said Ben-Gvir during his early morning visit, praising the police presence as proving “who is in charge in Jerusalem.”

The Temple Mount is Judaism’s holiest site and includes Al-Aqsa Mosque—the third-holiest site in Islam and a Palestinian national symbol. It was under Jordanian control from 1948 to 1967, when it was captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war.

Tensions often flare on the mount over perceived changes to the status quo, a post-1967 agreement according to which Muslims can pray at the site, while non-Muslims, including Jews, Christians, and others, are allowed to visit during certain hours but are not permitted to pray or engage in religious displays. The site is managed by the Islamic Waqf, a Jordanian-led religious trust, while Israeli authorities maintain security control. These arrangements have been a point of contention, with some Jews, including Ben-Gvir, advocating for greater Jewish access and the right to pray there.

The minister’s visit follows his participation in a controversial Jerusalem Day flag march that annually draws criticism for the presence of anti-Muslim and anti-Arab incitement and violence.

