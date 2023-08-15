Donate
Israeli Mosaic Near Prophesied Armageddon Sparks Museum Loan Debate
Visiting Christian clergy are briefed by Israeli archaeologist Jotham Tefer on the Megiddo Mosaic in the ruins of an excavated early Christian church, Jan. 24, 2006 at Megiddo in northern Israel. (David Silverman/Getty Images)
Steven Ganot
08/15/2023

Israeli officials are contemplating loaning the Megiddo Mosaic, an ancient Christian mosaic recognized for its early reference to Jesus as God, to the Museum of the Bible in Washington. Discovered in 2005 near the historic site believed to be the prophesied Armageddon, the mosaic is situated near an Israeli prison. Critics, including scholars and archaeologists, have raised concerns over the proposed move, particularly due to the museum’s past controversies. The museum has faced a backlash over its acquisition methods and had to return looted items including an ancient Mesopotamian tablet. Evangelical Christians in the US, significant supporters of Israel, have close ties with the museum. Since its discovery, the mosaic has remained at the Megiddo Prison location, but plans are underway to develop a tourist site around it. The Israel Antiquities Authority will determine the mosaic’s fate in the coming weeks.



Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
